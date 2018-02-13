Facebook hosts local experts focused on curbing state’s opioid problem

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facebook hosted local experts Tuesday morning to brainstorm new ways to help curb the state’s opioid problem.

In the past, Facebook has focused on causes like bullying and suicide prevention to connect people with others who can help them.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says Facebook is a great way to spread awareness to New Mexico’s youth.

“They’re already social networking so it makes sense. Rather than just connect them for commercial reasons we can use this platform to save lives, spread education, and make sure they’re aware of the risks of pain killers and the opioid epidemic in New Mexico,” Balderas said.

Local advocates and healthcare professionals say they will keep brainstorming with Facebook to come up with ideas to help locally.

