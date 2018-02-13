Arrest made in 2009 cold case murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— After a nine-year investigation, a suspect has been charged in the violent beating of an Albuquerque resident.

Albuquerque Police Department responded to a call on July 4, 2009, to find Cato “Terri” Benally with severe head trauma lying near Maple Street NE.

Benally, a transgender male living as a female, died from the sustained injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Violent Crimes began the case investigation until 2013 when it was transferred to the Cold Case Unit and studied the case for five years.

It was then that Roger Paul Preston was identified as a suspect.

Preston was indicted for first-degree murder with a Hate Crimes enhancement as Benally was American Indian.

Preston is currently incarcerated at the NM Corrections Department for pleading guilty for beating another American Indian, Ronald Begay in 2009.

