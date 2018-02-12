Work continues on East Mountains construction project

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The seemingly never ending construction project on a busy highway still isn’t done three days after the latest deadline.

Last week, KRQE News 13 reported on the orange cones that cover Highway 337 near Route 66.

The project started in November to install sidewalks, guardrails and a driveway to what will soon be a convenience store.

Drivers say after Christmas, work appeared to stop but the cones remained.

Department of Transportation officials couldn’t explain the delay, saying it’s a contractor doing the work and the only delay they were aware of was a couple of days.

They said work would be done Friday, but as of Monday the orange cones were still up.

_____________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps