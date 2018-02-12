Two people connected to cold case murder to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the four people connected to a cold case murder are expected to be sentenced Monday.

Police say Stephanie Stepp, William Paul Alexander, Shawna Cannon and Joshua Taramasco kidnapped and murdered Tiffany Boyer, who was reported missing in August.

The four were arrested a year later.

Taramasco pleaded guilty in October to kidnapping and firearm enhancement.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Stepp pleaded guilty to various charges including second-degree murder and kidnapping and is set to serve 24 years.

Taramasco and Stepp are facing sentencing Monday.

Last month, a jury found William Alexander guilty of first-degree murder.

