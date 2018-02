ISLETA, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are looking for two little girls they believe to be in danger.

Officers say 6-year-old Crystal and 1-year-old Lilliana were last seen with their father Roy Pera yesterday in Isleta, New Mexico.

Pera is believed to be in a blue 2017 Optima Kia. The license plate is AAXL11.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Isleta Police Department at (505) 869-3030.

