Senate votes for new system of choosing lieutenant gov. candidates

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators could soon change the way the lieutenant governor is selected.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, on Saturday the state Senate voted 20-10 for a bill that would do away with the primary election for lieutenant governor.

Instead, gubernatorial nominees would get to choose their own running mate. The 10 senators who voted against it were all Democrats.

The bill is now headed to the House.

If passed it would not go into effect until the 2022 election.

