ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rudolfo Anaya Elementary School was placed on a lockdown Monday morning due to police activity in the area.

The lockdown has been lifted.

At this time it is unclear what police activity caused the lockdown.

The lockdown @RudolfoAnayaES has been lifted. — APS (@ABQschools) February 12, 2018

