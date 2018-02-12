Prosecutors request 10 year sentence for former state senator

By Published:
Wednesday, a jury found former state senator Phil Griego to be guilty of five of the eight charges he faced, including bribery and fraud

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking that disgraced former state senator Phil Griego be sent to prison for a decade.

Griego was convicted in November of bribery, fraud and ethics violations for pushing the sale of a state-owned building so he could make a $50,000 commission.

He faces up to 17 years in prison.

Recently filed court documents show the state is asking for 10 years, followed by five years of supervised probation along with a hefty fine.

Griego’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s