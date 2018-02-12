Prosecutors request 10 year sentence for former state senator

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking that disgraced former state senator Phil Griego be sent to prison for a decade.

Griego was convicted in November of bribery, fraud and ethics violations for pushing the sale of a state-owned building so he could make a $50,000 commission.

He faces up to 17 years in prison.

Recently filed court documents show the state is asking for 10 years, followed by five years of supervised probation along with a hefty fine.

Griego’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

