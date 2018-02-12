Paul Weir will have a full compliment of Lobo players for Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time the New Mexico and Utah State shared a basketball court the Lobos only had 7 players participating. Utah State won that meeting in Logan 89-80 at the end of January. When the two take the floor at Dreamstyle Arena Wednesday in Albuquerque, the Lobos will have a full compliment of players.

For ten games the Lobos have been a player or two down for a variety of reasons. There has been injuries and suspensions. Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir is glad to have players back, but acknowledged that chemistry on the court is still a work in progress.

“Now that we are full strength I am hopeful that we will be able to navigate this thing the rest of the way and maybe kind of get on a upswing, the way we kind of had one there the middle of conference play,” said Weir. “I believe that they are all trying to continue and meet me halfway and I’m still meeting them halfway and if we can all come together hopefully we can still rally this thing.”

After seeming to find their way with limited to help, the Lobos have hit a snag, losing their last two games. The Lobos have five games remaining on their conference schedule before heading to Mountain West Tournament play. The Lobos and Utah State have a 7 p.m. Mountain start time Wednesday.