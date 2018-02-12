NMSU signs football player formerly accused of sexual assault

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has signed a football player who made national headlines when he was accused of sexual assault.

Ray Buford Jr. was one of 10 football players accused in the 2016 assault against a woman at the University of Minnesota.

Buford was never charged, but he was suspended and recommended for expulsion, a series of events that don’t sit right with some, including his dad.

The Las Cruces Sun News reports NMSU conducted a lengthy investigating before accepting Buford.

The university’s Title 9 coordinator told the Sun News these decisions are based on facts rather than someone’s reputation.

Head Football Coach Doug Martin said program would not bring in anyone who didn’t deserve to be there.

