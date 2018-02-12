Navajo Nation updates criminal code to include cyberbullying

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) – The Navajo Nation president has signed legislation to add cyberbullying to the tribe’s criminal code.

Lawmakers recently passed the bill to criminalize electronic activity that aids in stalking or harassment, or that contributes to a death. Navajo President Russell Begaye signed it Sunday.

Officials say the measure is meant to help reduce the rates of violence and suicide on the vast reservation. A staff assistant for the president’s office, Yvonne Kee-Billison, says the tribe’s laws hadn’t addressed potential criminal activity online.

Officials say the criminal code now covers electronic communication that originates or is received in the Navajo Nation.