Moisture streaming up into the San Juan Mountains will continue overnight tonight dumping more heavy snow. The moisture will back off on Tuesday with slowly clearing skies. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s in the metro area. The cloud cover quickly returns ahead of our next storm on Wednesday. Widespread showers and mountain snow will be possible Thursday into Friday.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast
