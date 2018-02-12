Local crafts class re-imagines crayons for creative art projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local artist/instructor to offer cool crafts class using crayons, irons and more.

Instructor and Maker Keri Piehl encourages the community to create, imagine, and play in a class on Saturday, February 17 at 2 p.m.: Some Like it Hot.

For $10, the creative workshop will employ heated tools to make unique projects, as well as offer the opportunity to shrink plastic in the toaster oven, iron on prints made with sandpaper and make encaustic artwork with crayons melting on a warm surface! Best for people ages 6 and up – younger artists can attend as a team with a parent.

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit the Color Wheel Toys website.