Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Light snow showers will continue to push north/northeast out of northern NM this morning. The big story today will be another round of accumulating snow for northwest NM. A storm system spinning over the Great Basin will pump in moisture over New Mexico (moist flow)… and with lift provided by the mountains, accumulating snowfall is likely over the San Juan Mountains. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the San Juans until 6AM Tuesday — possible snow accumulation: 2″-6″ / up to 11″ in the higher terrain. Wind will be the top story elsewhere with southwest winds generally reaching 15-25mph — stronger winds found in and around the higher terrain of western NM. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 8AM to 6PM for the Chuska and southwest mountains for southwest winds 25-35mph / gusting up to 40mph. Afternoon highs will be mild in most areas – expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s across the state.

TUESDAY: A handful of showers will likely linger over northern NM and southern CO early Tuesday before clearing late day. Most of us within statelines can expect a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. Albuquerque: 62°

MIDWEEK: Rain and snow showers will increase in coverage late Wednesday into Thursday. Afternoon highs will come down statewide with the Albuquerque-metro back in the 50s by week’s end.