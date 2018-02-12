John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

The storm track is finally returning to New Mexico! After seeing a few inches of snow across the northern high terrain over the weekend, the San Juans of Colorado and New Mexico will add 6″ – 12″ of additional snowfall tonight as another storm system passes to the north.

The next storm will cross New Mexico Thursday. It will do a good job of pulling up moisture, delivering widespread showers to the southern half of the state and scattered showers to the north. Yet another storm system will drop down for the weekend, giving the state another opportunity for rain and snow.