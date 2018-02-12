Jemerrio Jones is the WAC Player of the Week again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time this season New Mexico State forward Jemerrio Jones is the Western Athletic Conference Basketball Player of the Week. Jones averaged over 16 points and 20 rebounds while helping the Aggies to a pair of wins last week. Jones recorded his 14th and 15th double double in the wins.

He has had three consecutive games where he snagged 20 rebounds. Currently, Jones is second in the nation in rebounds per game at 12.7 per contest. As a team, the Aggies have won 11 straight games and are one spot out of the AP Top 25 poll.

The Aggies are at Utah Valley Thursday. The game has a 7 p.m. Mountain start time.