Jackson Wink Hosts Gala to Support Incred-Able Adaptive MMA

Mike and Heather Winklejohn, founders of Incred-Able Adaptive MMA stop by the studios with their daughter Autumn to talk about their non-profit organization. The program opens the octagon to athletes with environmental, physical or emotional disabilities, giving them the opportunity to shine in a world-renown sport.

You can support the organization by attending a special gala March 9th at Isleta Resort & Casino. MMA stars Diego Sanchez and Michelle Waterson will be on-hand to discuss the importance of the program for Albuquerque youths.

Get your tickets and more info on the non-profit at www.incredablemma.org