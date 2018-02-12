February 12th Morning Rush: Manhunt underway after fatal shooting in Edgewood

1. A manhunt is underway in Edgewood for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a gas station attendant. It started around 4 p.m. Sunday when a man walked into a gas station, robbed the store and shot and killed the clerk. The shooter is described as Caucasian or Hispanic, approximately 25-30 years old, and around 5-foot-10, with a thin build. He was last seen fleeing the scene in this white pickup truck. If you know anything you’re asked to call the police.

Full Story: State Police investigate fatal shooting at Smith’s in Edgewood

2. Albuquerque Police are investigating reports of cars being shot at with BB guns. In the latest case police say a driver was out near an apartment complex on Montgomery and Morris when they were shot at. Police believe kids are doing this and say they plan on finding them and prosecuting them. The family is getting an estimate on their vehicle and based on the amount, it could determine if the kids could face misdemeanor or felony charges.

Full Story: Woman says kids shot BBs at her car

3. Light snow showers will continue to push north out of northern New Mexico Monday. The big story Monday will be another round of accumulating snow for northwest New Mexico. A storm system spinning over the Great Basin will pump in moisture over New Mexico (moist flow) and with lift provided by the mountains, accumulating snowfall is likely over the San Juan Mountains.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. With tax season in full swing, the Attorney General’s Office is sending out a warning about those who prepare your taxes. They warn never to allow the preparer to deposit your refund into their account to collect their fee. They also suggest seeking help from a CPA that way you know they’re licensed. Finally, ask to see their tax identification number. It’s issued by the IRS to recognized tax prep companies. If you become a victim you should contact the AG’s Office immediately.

Full Story: Attorney General’s Office warns of new tax season scam

5. Construction will officially begin on a new splash pad in the South Valley Monday. It’s part of the South Valley Pool Upgrade project. Officials say it will be the largest splash pad in the state. It will feature water slides, a bucket water drop, interactive sprays and water cannons. It’s set to open Labor Day weekend.

Full Story: Construction to start on South Valley splash pad

Morning’s Top Stories