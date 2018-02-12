Eldorado High students win grant to develop National Park Service app

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An anthropology class at Eldorado High School wants to help more kids get out and explore.

Rick Sleeter’s class is developing an app for the National Park Service designed to educate children who visit New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon. The app will include things like a scavenger hunt.

In order to do that, Sleeter’s class needs to take trips out to Chaco Canyon and funding for the app. So, they applied for the Albuquerque Public Schools Foundation Achieve Grant and got it.

“We’re going to use every cent and we’re going to send these kids out and give them experiences so they’ll be wonderful community members,” Rick Sleeter said.

Mr. Sleeter’s class was awarded $8,500 to complete their work.

No word on when the app will be available.

