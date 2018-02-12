Durango-area family finds rare Albino raccoon

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango-area family stumbled across something very rare on their property last week.

Shanan Robinson Malone says her dogs found a large animal carcass and when her and her husband went out to investigate, they couldn’t tell what it was.

They took it to the Parks and Wildlife Department where they confirmed it was an Albino raccoon.

According to experts, odds are you’d have a better chance to getting struck by lightning than ever spotting an Albino raccoon in your lifetime.

