DA accused of reckless driving now teaching at WNMU

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico District Attorney infamously captured on video getting out of a potential DWI arrest now has a second job.

Despite being charged with using her job to obtain personal benefits, a New Mexico college has hired her as a part-time professor.

The University says she was the only applicant qualified for the job.

Francesca Estevez is the Grant County District Attorney.

“I didn’t think I did anything wrong, except I swerved to remain control,” says Estevez.

Back in 2016, a witness saw her weaving all over the highway near Silver City on a weekend in her government-issued car.

“Going off the road… Going head on! Other cars coming!” says the caller.

Silver City Police suspected she was drunk, but never tested her and sent her on her way.

The attorney general eventually charged her with reckless driving and for using her work car for personal gain and ethics violations.

As she waits for her trail to start in June, Estevez can add another job skill to her resume: teacher at Western New Mexico University.

“Ms. Estevez is on contract in a temporary position to instruct the Police Academy cadets,” says Gilbert Najar, Police Academy Director at WMNU.

The Police Acadamy Director says Estevez is teaching police cadets how to become a police officer.

She is getting paid about $5,500 for the part-time job.

Najar says it is only going to last until April when a full-time professor comes on board.

“We were successful in finding an applicant here locally, current District Court Judge Aldrich will be assuming that position.”

Even though Estevez is controversial, Najar says he stands by his hire.

“I can’t comment on any pending legal actions,” Najar says, “Based on her qualifications, history and experience, knowledge, her doctorate and everything that I considered, she does meet the requirements.”

Najar says the cadets do not seem to mind their instructor’s history.

“I’ve not received any negative feedback on her instruction today,” says Najar.

Estevez is still in the District Attorney in Grant County. She easily won re-election after the now-infamous traffic stop.

