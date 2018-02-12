Construction begins on new splash pad in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – South Valley residents will have a new way to soak up the sun.

Monday afternoon, Bernalillo County broke ground on a new splash pad next to the South Valley pool.

The area will feature water slides, a bucket water drop, interactive sprays and water cannons.

Officials say it should be open on Memorial Day weekend just in time for the summer.

“We just want to make sure they’re getting the exact same things, the same amenities, same opportunities. We’ve been fighting that for 300 years here in the South Valley, so we’re so excited that it’s starting to happen,” Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said.

The county will also expand the pool, renovate the baseball field, and even add a soccer field and skate park.

