City issues health alert for blowing dust Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has issued a health alert due to blowing dust.
The health alert will go into effect Monday at 2:10 p.m. and will remain in affect until 7:00 p.m.
The Environmental Health Department recommends the following tips to those sensitive to blowing dust.
- Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/re-circulation mode.
- Limit your time spent outdoors.
- If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.
- Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.
- Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.
- Avoid outdoor exercise.