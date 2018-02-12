Birthday celebration Wednesday for Baby Brianna

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group is having a birthday celebration for the New Mexico infant who died from physical and sexual abuse.
Then 7-week-old Brianna Lopez was brutally murdered by her parents in 2002.
She would have been 16-years-old this year. The party is Wednesday at the Dona Ana Cemetary.
This all comes as a bill expanding on Baby Brianna’s Law moves to the Senate.
The bill expands penalties to suspects of teenage victims.
2018 New Mexico Legislature Headquarters >>
________________