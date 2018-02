SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – A proposal that aims to give greater legal immunity to law enforcement officers will not move forward.

The Republican-backed House bill wanted to protect police who may have been accused of wrongdoing but were not negligent.

According to the New Mexican, critics pointed to what the DOJ called a “pattern of excessive force” by APD and mentioned it could make law enforcement less accountable.

A committee tabled the bill over the weekend.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps