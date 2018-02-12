Alleged drunk driver nearly makes it home in pursuit with deputies

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – After a high speed pursuit with Santa Fe County deputies, a New Mexico man told deputies he was just trying to get home and he almost made it.

“Get out of the car! Put your hands up,” deputies yelled.

Jeffrey Dupree was surrounded and eventually pulled over his car after a pursuit with Santa Fe County deputies in January.

The chase started around noon after Dupree was spotted slumped over in his car blocking part of the road. As deputies approached, he took off on the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing oncoming traffic. He eventually lead deputies to the Pueblo Mobile Home Park.

“I was just trying to get home. I saw cop cars on the outside here and there and you know, immigration you know,” Dupree told deputies.

Before he was arrested, the video shows Dupree stopping not once, but twice in the mobile home park. During the second stop a deputy sprayed him with pepper spray to get him to stop, but Dupree took off again.

Moments later he was met by spike strips and eventually stopped just a few trailers away from his own home.

“I’m cool dude, I’m not going to be aggressive or nobody I just want to smoke a cigarette,” Dupree said.

Dupree’s girlfriend told deputies he doesn’t do drugs but is a recovering alcoholic.

When deputies searched the car they found partially empty vodka and whiskey bottles. Dupree told deputies he had been drinking the night before.

He also said he injected heroin three hours earlier. Dupree has three prior DWI charges and his license had been revoked.

