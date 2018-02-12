Mother says daughter’s headstone repeatedly damaged by maintenance crew

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Burying her 15-year-old daughter was the hardest thing that Albuquerque native, Victoria Blea, ever had to do.

“I just, I miss her so much. I do,” said Blea.

Blea thought visiting her daughter at her grave in Daniel’s Family Funeral Services in Rio Rancho would be comforting, but it isn’t.

“I’m tired of coming up here and seeing this,” said Blea.

Blea buried her daughter, Vivianna Satterfield, in 2009. Satterfield overdosed on prescription drugs given to her by then 21-year-old Dominique Howard.

Police say Howard dumped Satterfield’s body in bushes after the overdose. Howard was charged with involuntary homicide and sentenced to 10 years in 2010.

Satterfield’s mother and her husband are the ones who found her body.

“I look back to that day and it was just so devastating,” said Blea.

Now for the third time, Blea has found scratches and chips on her daughter’s headstone.

“The first time was bad enough and then the second time they had to pull the whole headstone up and then they put it down and it’s scratched again,” said Blea.

Blea believes the maintenance crew is running over the headstone with a lawnmower or a weed-whacker.

“Please stop doing this to my daughter’s headstone. Have some respect… for the dead,” said Blea.

Daniel’s Family Funeral Services would not talk to KRQE News 13 on camera. However, a manager said over the phone that they use an outside company to do their landscaping and that they are working to fix the issue.

Blea says she’s heard that before and simply wants them to show some respect.

“Just to see the scratches on her face it’s just devastating and I’m tired of coming up here and seeing this,” said Blea.

The first two times, Blea says the funeral home paid to repair her daughter’s headstone. They have not told her if they will do that again.

KRQE News 13 asked Daniel’s Family Funeral Services what landscaping company they use and they would not say.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps