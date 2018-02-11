Woman says kids shot BBs at her car

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, KRQE – An Albuquerque woman is warning drivers about three suspects she said shot BBs at her new car.

Michelle Garza said she and her family were stuck at a red light at Montgomery and Morris on Friday when she heard three pops.

“I was looking around and I was thinking, ‘Is there somebody shooting at me? What’s going on?’” Garza asked, adding police told her she was the second person to call about the popping.

She said it came from the area around an apartment complex.

“They found that kids were shooting out of the window at vehicles and the kids wouldn’t cooperate so they’re putting a detective on it and hopefully fess up and at least get punished for what they did,’ Garza said.

Albuquerque Police officer Simon Drobik said while the department doesn’t get many reports of BB gun shootings, criminal damage cases like this one are all too common.

“We’d like to find these kids and prosecute them,” Drobik said. “I’m sure this lady was very freaked out and these kids could be in a lot of trouble.”

While a real gun wasn’t involved, Drobik said everyone’s fortunate the situation wasn’t worse.

Garza plans to get an estimate on the car’s damage on Monday. The amount will determine whether the kids face misdemeanor or felony charges.

