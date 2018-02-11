Thieves steal thousands in merchandise after ramming truck into building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brazen thieves were caught on video ramming a truck into an Albuquerque business and the owner of Renegades Classics said thousands of dollars in merchandise were taken.

Greg Ortega and his family have owned Renegades Classics near Paseo del Norte and I-25 for nearly a decade, “It’s very frustrating, I was very frustrated, very upset.” The owner has released the video of the incident, hoping someone will to come forward with information.

Ortega said the back door is mostly used for deliveries but surveillance video shows a different story early Friday morning thieves ramming a truck into the door. “They just kept ramming it with their truck until they could get it bent it enough so they could reach in and unlock it,” Ortega said.

The video shows after ramming the door just three times, the thieves get out and get into the building. “They obviously knew what they were doing,” Ortega said.

The video also shows the thieves putting items in the back of the truck, “They grabbed a lot of jackets, they’ve grabbed knives, jewelry, tools,” Ortega said.The video is actually from a neighboring business but with so much crime, Ortega says they try and look out for each other, “We are remote, we’re not around malls and we’re not around all other kinds of businesses but we light this place up because we’ve had so much vandalism.”

Ortega has posted pictures of the Ford Ranger on Facebook and he hopes putting his story out it would lead to a break in the case, “I just hope that somebody happens to see or that they know these characters or know where this vehicle is.”

Ortega said they were in the process of filming a commercial and camera equipment was also taken from the store, that equipment is worth about $5,000.

This is the second time the business has been broken into. Renegades Classics are asking anyone with information to contact the Albuquerque Police Department.