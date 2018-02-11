Police find drugs on man accused of stealing beef jerky

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is sitting behind bars after police say he stole from a gas station and then tried to get away with it.

According to a criminal complaint, 38-year-old Jaeson Wilson stole beef jerky from the Circle K at Central and Wyoming back in August.

When police arrested him outside with a broken down car, they say they found meth and heroin in his pants.

Wilson claims he bought the pants and that the drugs were not his.

He then told officers he wanted to work with detectives, claiming he knew of people selling drugs in Albuquerque.

Wilson is facing drug possession charges.

In court this weekend, Wilson’s bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

