Female skiers competed Sunday during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies’ Moguls on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park.
France’s Perinne Laffont snagged the gold, Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the silver and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva claimed the bronze. Laffont scored 78.56, edging out Sochi 2014 gold medalist Dufour-Lapointe by just 0.09 points.
PHOTOS: Sunday Women’s Freestyle Skiing Dazzles
