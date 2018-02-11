In day two of the Figure Skating Team Event Pairs Free Skating, Canada won the pairs free skate Sunday with Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.
While Canada, which has stressed the importance of taking home the team gold for nearly four years after finishing second to host Russia in Sochi, the United States has been hopeful of replicating its third-place finish in 2014. That became more difficult Sunday when Italy surged within a single point, 36-35.
PHOTOS: Sunday Figure Skating’s Ups and Downs
