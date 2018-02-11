Photos: Redmond Gerard snags first gold for U.S.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Redmond Gerard of the United States snags the first golf for United States. Gerard competes during the Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Final on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Redmond Gerard snags first gold for U.S.

