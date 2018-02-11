Paul Weir hopes his Lobos play their brand of basketball down the stretch

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball lost their 2nd straight game on Saturday at Air Force. The 100-92 loss puts the Lobos at now 7-6 in conference play. UNM was down their big man Joe Furstinger for this game, due to a one game suspension, and missing him as well as a lack of defense really hurt the Lobos down the stretch.

“Our offense was so good in the 1st half that you didn’t see maybe how bad the defense was. Our offense wasn’t going to play like that entire game, it didn’t and unfortunately the defense wasn’t there to save us. So, you know obviously some difference changes to the lineup, some things that might have hurt us in the back end but at the end of the day it just has to be better for us to win on the road”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM led at the half, but really couldn’t find a groove on defense in the 2nd half. The Falcons went on to get 42 of their 56 points in the paint in the 2nd half, and the Lobos couldn’t recover. Coach Weir hopes that getting Furstinger back will help them in their next game against Utah State, but he also hopes that this team finds that fire that they have shown earlier in the season.

“It’s been an interesting few weeks for us. You know, a lot of changes to the roster, some tough losses, some great wins, we just need to find a way to rally and finish this thing down the stretch. we obviously need to bounce back on the defensive end, get Joe back into the lineup, and just get back to playing hard and playing the brand of basketball we were doing prior to this last little swing”, said Coach Weir.

UNM will host Utah State next on Wednesday at Dream Style Arena, tipoff is set for 7pm.