ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 43rd Annual Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally did not have their typical year for balloon launches, but love was still in the air.

Robert Montoya teamed up with coordinators of the event to plan a surprise proposal for his girlfriend Regan.

A photo captures the moments after the happy moment with the couple holding a sign with the words every person popping the question wants to hear, “She said yes.”

