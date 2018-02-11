Lobo Men’s Soccer promotes team play and development to recruits

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Soccer inked 12 total players on the 2018 National Signing Day. It is a great class that features 5 local players, as well as 3 that represented the US Youth National Team.

UNM has been able to get great athletes to come to UNM, but as time as show some choose to leave to play professionally. It is the way that the landscape of college soccer has changed in recent years, and the most recent player to leave for the Lobos was stand out junior Aaron Herrera.

UNM Head Soccer Coach Jeremy Fishbein understands that this is the way of college soccer to an extent now, but he does believe that promoting his programs ability to develop players is a good way to get great talent into UNM Soccer.

“With this group, yeah they have professional aspirations but it has been made very clear that yeah you have to come here for team goals, and I think we have that kind of a group, and within that framework you can be successful individually as well”, said Jeremy Fishbein.

UNM will start their spring season on March 10th.