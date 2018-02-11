House bill targets abandoned properties

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A House bill targeting delinquent properties just cleared the House.

Representative Kelly Fajardo is co-sponsoring House Bill 88, and says out of the entire state of New Mexico, Valencia County has 46 percent of the state’s delinquent property taxes.

The bill not only defines what an abandoned property is but if taxes have not been paid on the land in at least 10 years, Tax and Revenue will forgive the penalties on the property, allowing counties to sell it for market value without additional fees.

“By clearing these off the tax roles, the economic impact on individuals and their personal property taxes, is huge, plus it takes land that’s not usable and makes it usable again,” says Fajardo.

She says it is essentially a pilot program, and will only apply to four counties to start.

The Senate will hear the bill Monday.

