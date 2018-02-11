Former UNMH nurse sues hospital for work discrimination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman came to New Mexico for big opportunities, making it her goal to be a nurse at UNM Hospital. But she says her dream job quickly turned into a nightmare, and now she is suing them for discrimination.

This woman made a career out of helping people, but when it was her time in need, she says no one was there to help.

Donald Gilpin is an attorney. He says his client, Mercedes Kern, came from Spain, and in 2013, began work as a nurse at UNM Hospital.

On top of being new to the United States, Gilpin says Kern also suffers from PTSD from her childhood in Spain.

Because of those factors, he says she started to get bullied by her co-workers.

“When she got here, she started experiencing being treated differently. One, because of her Spanish speaking, and because of her accent,” said Gilpin.

Because of that discrimination, Kern is now suing the hospital and UNM’s Board of Regents.

Gilpin says when Kern went to HR about her concerns on the way she was being treated. the staff ignored her complaints.

According to the lawsuit, instead of helping, the HR Director told Kern that she should just start looking for another job.

Gilpin says the harassment was so bad for Kern, she was afraid and discouraged from coming into work every day.

KRQE News 13 reached out to UNMH for comment and was told they do not comment on pending litigation.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps