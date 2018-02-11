Critically injured Jr. Firefighter back to work after being released from hospital

Jemez Springs, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending months in the hospital, a junior firefighter is back to serving his community.

News 13 first told you about Wyatt Taylor in December, when he was critically injured in an ATV accident. After spending seven weeks in the hospital, the 14-year-old is getting back to doing what he loves.

“I went on my first call since I got out of the hospital on Wednesday night. So I’m just getting back to normal life,” Wyatt Taylor said.

Back in December, the junior volunteer firefighter was critically injured in an ATV rollover.

“I think the four-wheeler ran over me and my head went under the four-wheeler and that’s when the tire had started spinning,” Wyatt said.

The ATV rolled into a ditch and Wyatt said he was pinned underneath the vehicle for about 30 minutes.

“I got up from under it, crawled under the barbed wire and walked up the hill and went to the neighbor’s house,” Wyatt Taylor said.

Wyatt’s dad is the Volunteer Fire Chief for the La Cueva district and his mom is the district’s Volunteer EMS Captain. His parents said Wyatt has always had a passion for fire service.

“I was just proud of him, I’m proud that he was able to draw back on his training and what he was taught,” said his mom Michelle Taylor.

Wyatt said it was years of training that helped him to survive.

“I remember breathing super hard and fast and its called hyperventilating yourself and you could pass out doing that. So I remembered I had to purse my lips to control my breathing,” Wyatt Taylor said.

So far, Wyatt has had seven surgeries for the injuries and burns to his face.

His story has since been shared on Facebook and donations towards his medical expenses started pouring in on his GoFundMe page.

“I think the support from lots of different fire departments and people all over the place has been really amazing,” he said.

Right now, Wyatt goes back to the hospital for weekly checkups. He will undergo more reconstructive surgeries in June.

