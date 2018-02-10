The Week in Photos

An aerial view of the site of an early morning train crash Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 between an Amtrak train, bottom right, and a CSX freight train, top left, in Cayce, SC. The Amtrak passenger train slammed into a freight train in the early morning darkness Sunday, killing at least two Amtrak crew members and injuring more than 110 people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Jeff Blake)

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate the team's victory in the NFL Super Bowl 52 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in downtown Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

An Albuquerque taproom wants to keep their customers safe by making sure they don’t overdrink. At Tap That, everyone has to put on a bracelet to monitor how many ounces they have consumed.

A mannequin “Starman” sits at the wheel of a Tesla Roadster in this photo posted on the Instagram account of Elon Musk, head of auto company Tesla and founder of the private space company SpaceX. The car will be on board when SpaceX launches its new rocket, the Falcon Heavy, from Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla., scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Courtesy of Elon Musk/Instagram via AP)

A cartoon in the Opinion section of the Albuquerque Journal sparked controversy Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, walk to the chamber after collaborating on an agreement in the Senate on a two-year, almost $400 billion budget deal that would provide Pentagon and domestic programs with huge spending increases, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

KRQE reported Monday on 11-year-old Joseph, who was selling Valentine’s treats to pay for his dog, Miss Chippy’s surgeries, after she was hit by a car. Tuesday, Miss Chippy’s vet said people called all day to make donations. All her bills are taken care of.

People gather around the Olympic rings as an art installation burns in the background at the Fire Art Festival during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. The Gangneung coastal cluster is hosting the ice sports, including ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating, short track and curling. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

High end fashion designers are targeting White Sands National Park (Photo Courtesy: Derrick Freske)