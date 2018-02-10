Security tight as Cibola High faces rival Volcano Vista

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Security was tight at Cibola High School’s basketball game as they went up against their rivals, Volcano Vista.

The Cibola Cougars lost again Saturday, but there was no fight during the game.

Two weeks ago, the Hawks and the Cougars faced off at Volcano Vista. After the Cougars lost, a massive fight broke out in the parking lot.

As a result, Cibola and Volcano Vista both canceled their Winter Ball dances for safety reasons.

Soon after that, Volcano Vista was hit with vandalism, with someone painting lewd images all over the baseball dugout.

Many students told News 13 they were excited for the rematch game just to see if another fight would break out.

Students attending the game say they were hopeful both sides would get along.

“”I feel like both schools can grow and because I know, hashtag pride of the west side. We’re all together in one big district, so we should come together and not really hate each other so much,” says Volcano Vista student Nathan Gonzales.

The game was originally supposed to be Friday night, but APD moved it to Saturday afternoon for security reasons.

Fans still showed up, but students told News 13 they were not allowed to chant.

In all, there were three extra security guards and one extra APS police officer at the game Saturday.

