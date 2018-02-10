PHOTOS: South Korea 2018 Ski Jumping

Charlotte Kalla, of Sweden, reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's 7.5km /7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Men’s Normal Hill Individual Final on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Center on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

