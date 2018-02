SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – A bill that would give New Mexico’s top officials and state workers a pay bump may not move forward.

Democratic Senator John Arthur Smith is proposing a 10 percent salary increase for the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other top officials.

It would also be an increase of 1.5 percent for state workers.

It passed the Senate Friday, but according to the New Mexican, a spokesman for the governor says the bill is “dead in the water.”