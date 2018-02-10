NMSU Men’s Basketball outlasts GCU to get their 11th straight win, 74-70

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico State Aggies continue their dominance in the WAC, as they bettered to 9-0 in conference play and now 22-3 over all this season after a 74-70 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday.

It wasn’t the prettiest win for the Aggies though, as they trailed for a lot of the time in a sold out Pan Am Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Aggies trailed at the half, but they would play finisher on Saturday.

Playing game changer for NMSU was Jemerrio Jones, as he finished with a game high of 27 points and 20 rebounds. NMSU would tie the game with 5 minutes left in the 2nd half and the rest would be all Aggies.

They will now hit the road to take on Utah Valley on Thursday at 7pm.