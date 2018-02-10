Man arrested for robbing phone store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police say he robbed a phone store.   

Albuquerque Police say 38-year-old Tony Baca entered the Verizon store on San Pedro and Menaul Friday night.

He allegedly pulled out a pellet gun and pointed it at an employee, demanding iPhones.

The employee gave Baca seven phones, with a GPS attached.

Baca left the store. Officers were able to use the GPS to find Baca a few streets away, where they arrested him.

Saturday in court, Baca asked to be released on his own recognizance, but his bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety,

