Local McDonalds help raise money for K-9 units

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – McDonalds across the Metro helped raise money Saturday for K-9 units with Albuquerque Police and Bernalillo County.

The globally popular fast food chain teamed up with the National Police Dog Foundation to host meet-and-greets.

The idea is to help educate the community about the important role of K-9’s and their handlers in public safety.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to interact with the citizens here. It’s a great chance for the citizens to interact with the deputies,” says Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzalez

Saturday through March 31st, select McDonald’s will be donating a dollar for every Quarter Pound meal purchased, toward new dogs, vet care and equipment.

