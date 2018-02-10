Lobo Women bounce back from road loss and win at home over Air Force 57-49

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Lobo Women’s Basketball team had a very rough start on Saturday afternoon against Air Force. They trailed by 8 and the end of the 1st quarter, but would come back to tie the game at half 25-25. UNM only shot 20% from the field in the 1st half, but they would pick up the pace in the 2nd half.

UNM went on to take out the Falcons 57-49, with Jaisa Nunn leading the way in the point department. Jaisa finished with 25 points and 8 rebounds in the win. Nunn was a huge factor in the Lobos burst of points in the 2nd half says head coach Mike Bradbury.

“Yeah we threw it to Jaisa, so that helped, and Jaisa was in the game. You know she wasn’t in the game as much in the 1st half”, said Mike Bradbury.

With this win the Lobos are now 19-7 overall on the season and 7-6 in conference play. UNM will have Utah State next on the road on Wednesday at 7pm.