Lobo Men’s Basketball drops 2nd game in a row, losing to Air Force on Saturday 100-92

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM’s loss to Air Force on Saturday marks the teams 2nd in a row, and also 2nd straight that they held a lead at the half and went on to lose. 100-92 was the final score in a game that Falcons outscored the Lobos 54-39 in the 2nd half.

UNM had a career high game from freshman Makuach Maluach, who played as a major spark in the 1st half. Makuach finished with 15 points in the 1st half, shooting perfect from the field. He would finished with a game high and career high of 26 points.

6 Lobo scorers finished in the double figures: Anthony Mathis-15, Sam Logwood-14, Troy Simons-11, Chris McNeal-10, and Antino Jackson-10, but it wouldn’t be enough as this Lobo team did not finish strong in this game.

The Lobos now drop to 12-14 overall and 7-6 in conference play. That 7-6 mark now puts UNM tied for 6th place with Utah State. UNM will host Utah State next on Wednesday at Dream Style Area that game will tip off at 7pm.