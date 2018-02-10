Kids get creative at the New Mexico First Lego League Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some very creative kids showed off their hard work Saturday at this year’s New Mexico First Lego League Championship.

More than 500 elementary and middle school students were in attendance.

Teams build, test and program an autonomous robot using Lego Mindstorms.

They are using the technology to complete a set of missions in the robot game.

“It reflects real-world skills so, it’s teamwork, learning as you go, not expecting to coaches to have all the answers, that sort of thing,” says Chris Morgan of the NM First Lego League.

The event was held at the Menaul School and Honeywell volunteers judged the competition.

The mission of the event is to inspire youth to become leaders in science and technology.

