Isotopes hold annual job fair

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes 16th season is just around the corner, and today the organization held their annual job fair as they prepare for the season to kick off.

Over 800 people in and around the Albuquerque area came out for game day and seasonal employment opportunities.

“It’s really humbling to be able to offer, you know, a couple hundred positions to Albuquerque,” says Kevin Collins, of Isotopes Public Relations.

Isotopes and Spectra Food Services are hiring several hundred positions.

Openings need to be filed for everything from bartenders to ticket takers, security and so much more.

The Isotopes season kicks off April 5.

